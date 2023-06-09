Wall Street Analyst Initiated RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] closed the trading session at $11.03 on 06/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.76, while the highest price level was $11.045. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that RLJ Lodging Trust Successfully Refinances $600 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility and $225 Million of Term Loans.

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that it successfully recast its $600.0 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility (the “Revolver”) and entered into a new $225.0 million senior unsecured term loan (the “Term Loan”).

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

“These transactions underscore our approach to prudently managing our balance sheet by continuing to improve the laddering of our maturities and reducing our floating interest rate exposure in an uncertain environment,” commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being able to add incremental flexibility while extending our maturity profile is a testament to our strong lender relationships. With these further enhancements to our balance sheet, we remain extremely well-positioned to continue to execute on our growth initiatives.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.15 percent and weekly performance of 5.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, RLJ reached to a volume of 2230547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $14.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLJ in the course of the last twelve months was 17.55.

RLJ stock trade performance evaluation

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, RLJ shares gained by 1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.44, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.15 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.11 and a Gross Margin at +14.86. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for RLJ is now 2.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.68. Additionally, RLJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] managed to generate an average of $547,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: Insider Ownership positions