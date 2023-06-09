Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] gained 10.16% or 0.19 points to close at $2.06 with a heavy trading volume of 7580791 shares. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Aurora to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its Chief Financial Officer, Richard Tame, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 13, 2023 at 9:30 am Eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

It opened the trading session at $1.94, the shares rose to $2.13 and dropped to $1.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUR points out that the company has recorded 64.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -87.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, AUR reached to a volume of 7580791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $4.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for AUR stock

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.26. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 39.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.59 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4400, while it was recorded at 1.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6800 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1085.29 and a Gross Margin at +26.47. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2533.82.

Return on Total Capital for AUR is now -27.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.62. Additionally, AUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] managed to generate an average of -$1,013,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]