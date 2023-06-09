Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] Is Currently -0.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.01%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM that Vaxart, Inc. Announces Pricing of $15,000,000 Public Offering of Common Stock.

Vaxart intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital, and general and administrative expenses.

Over the last 12 months, VXRT stock dropped by -75.94%. The one-year Vaxart Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.29. The average equity rating for VXRT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $121.05 million, with 135.21 million shares outstanding and 130.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, VXRT stock reached a trading volume of 4080998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 172.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

VXRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.01. With this latest performance, VXRT shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9438, while it was recorded at 1.1140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3355 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vaxart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -103114.95 and a Gross Margin at -2953.27. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100708.41.

Return on Total Capital for VXRT is now -63.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.79. Additionally, VXRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] managed to generate an average of -$608,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] Insider Position Details