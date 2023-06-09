TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] Is Currently 12.33 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ: TMC] gained 12.33% or 0.09 points to close at $0.79 with a heavy trading volume of 5976978 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that The Metals Company Provides Q1 2023 Corporate Update.

It opened the trading session at $0.71, the shares rose to $0.85 and dropped to $0.708, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMC points out that the company has recorded -2.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 875.40K shares, TMC reached to a volume of 5976978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for TMC stock

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.04. With this latest performance, TMC shares gained by 4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7741, while it was recorded at 0.7017 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8859 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -254.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -150.03.

TMC the metals company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]