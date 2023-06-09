The Western Union Company [WU] is -14.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.21 during the day while it closed the day at $11.78. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Western Union to Present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 8th.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced that the Company will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time and will include comments from Matt Cagwin, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The Western Union Company stock has also gained 2.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WU stock has inclined by 3.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.88% and lost -14.45% year-on date.

The market cap for WU stock reached $4.31 billion, with 374.40 million shares outstanding and 370.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 4692987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $12.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 231.74.

WU stock trade performance evaluation

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.48, while it was recorded at 11.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.12 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.37.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 26.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 218.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 581.44. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 535.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $102,315 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Western Union Company [WU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 0.32%.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Insider Ownership positions