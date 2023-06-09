Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] – find out why.

Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE: SIG] traded at a low on 06/08/23, posting a -10.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $62.11. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 6:50 AM that SIGNET JEWELERS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS.

Delivered On First Quarter ExpectationsGuidance Revision to Reflect Current Macro EnvironmentFull Year Cost Savings Expectation Increased to $225 to $250 Million; Strategic Investments Maintained.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Signet Jewelers Limited (“Signet”) (NYSE: SIG), the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, today announced its results for the 13 weeks ended April 29, 2023 (“first quarter Fiscal 2024”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3610863 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Signet Jewelers Limited stands at 5.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.35%.

The market cap for SIG stock reached $2.65 billion, with 45.10 million shares outstanding and 45.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 886.51K shares, SIG reached a trading volume of 3610863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIG shares is $92.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signet Jewelers Limited is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SIG stock performed recently?

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, SIG shares dropped by -11.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.23 for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.87, while it was recorded at 65.80 for the last single week of trading, and 68.20 for the last 200 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.04 and a Gross Margin at +38.90. Signet Jewelers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for SIG is now 23.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.59. Additionally, SIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] managed to generate an average of $12,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 233.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Signet Jewelers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Signet Jewelers Limited go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]