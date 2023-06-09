Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $25

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] traded at a low on 06/08/23, posting a -2.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.34. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Teladoc Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First quarter 2023 revenue grows 11% year-over-year to $629.2 million.

First quarter 2023 net loss of $69.2 million, or $0.42 per share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4315355 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teladoc Health Inc. stands at 3.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.92%.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $3.88 billion, with 162.92 million shares outstanding and 160.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 4315355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $30.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 83.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has TDOC stock performed recently?

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.32, while it was recorded at 24.81 for the last single week of trading, and 26.99 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.45 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -567.53.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.77. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$2,439,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]