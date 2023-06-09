TD Cowen slashes price target on Phillips 66 [PSX] – find out why.

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] loss -1.89% on the last trading session, reaching $99.14 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Phillips 66 to Speak at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference.

Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Jeff Dietert, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

The Phillips 66 leaders will discuss the company’s plans to continue delivering shareholder value and advancing strategic initiatives, as well as its ongoing commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

Phillips 66 represents 464.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.63 billion with the latest information. PSX stock price has been found in the range of $98.75 to $101.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 3653517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $121.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PSX stock

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.21, while it was recorded at 98.01 for the last single week of trading, and 98.72 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +7.51. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.47.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now 22.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.77. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of $847,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.58.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 30.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phillips 66 [PSX]