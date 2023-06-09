Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] Revenue clocked in at $6.57 billion, up 209.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer Inc. [NASDAQ: SMCI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.10%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM that Supermicro COMPUTEX Keynote Unveils Company’s Accelerate Everything Strategy for Product Innovation, Manufacturing Scale, and Green Technology.

Supermicro Founder and CEO Charles Liang Will be Joined by Jensen Huang, NVIDIA CEO, and other Industry Luminaries to Outline Developments to Accelerate Cloud, AI, Edge, and Storage Workloads, Investments to Drive Rack Scale Manufacturing, and Innovations to Reduce the Environmental Impact of Today’s Datacenters with Green Computing Technologies.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, continues to offer IT solutions for decreasing the environmental impact of today’s modern data center. Supermicro is advancing technology in critical areas such as product design, green computing, manufacturing, and rack scale integration which enables organizations to become productive and reduce energy consumption quickly.

Over the last 12 months, SMCI stock rose by 352.66%. The one-year Super Micro Computer Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -84.31. The average equity rating for SMCI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.90 billion, with 53.28 million shares outstanding and 45.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, SMCI stock reached a trading volume of 3512970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $138.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc. is set at 14.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SMCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.10. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 92.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 352.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.92 for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.31, while it was recorded at 234.58 for the last single week of trading, and 94.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Super Micro Computer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.40. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Total Capital for SMCI is now 20.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.53. Additionally, SMCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] managed to generate an average of $61,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Super Micro Computer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

SMCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc. go to 10.00%.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] Insider Position Details