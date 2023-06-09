Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $6.50

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] price plunged by -0.19 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Morien Announces Appointment of Beau White to its Board and Grant of Stock Options.

A sum of 2909794 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.63M shares. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.43 and dropped to a low of $5.32 until finishing in the latest session at $5.34.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The one-year SAND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.76. The average equity rating for SAND stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $8.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12.

SAND Stock Performance Analysis:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.72, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.09 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.69.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.31. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] Insider Position Details