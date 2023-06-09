Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] gain 22.41% so far this year. What now?

Privia Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVA] traded at a high on 06/08/23, posting a 9.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.80. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 6:37 PM that eXp World Holdings & Privia Health Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 14:.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASD: EXPI) will replace Heska Corp. (NASD: HSKA). Mars Inc. is acquiring Heska in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6222630 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Privia Health Group Inc. stands at 3.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.79%.

The market cap for PRVA stock reached $3.15 billion, with 115.01 million shares outstanding and 103.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, PRVA reached a trading volume of 6222630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRVA shares is $38.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Privia Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Privia Health Group Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRVA in the course of the last twelve months was 80.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has PRVA stock performed recently?

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.07. With this latest performance, PRVA shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.48, while it was recorded at 25.31 for the last single week of trading, and 28.58 for the last 200 days.

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Privia Health Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]