Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] Revenue clocked in at $2.59 billion, up 27.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] jumped around 0.68 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.84 at the close of the session, up 6.69%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 1:51 PM that Ty Pennington Partners With Caesars Slots to Gift 21 Lucky Winners With a Vegas Vacation.

In the biggest promotion of its kind from the free-to-play app, players can enter the 21-day sweepstakes for the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas.

Caesars Slots**, Playtika’s free-to-play social casino app, has announced the launch of an exciting sweepstakes in the United States and Canada.* New and existing players (age 21 and older) of the free-to-play slots game will have the chance to win a vacation to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, every day over the next 21 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. stock is now 27.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLTK Stock saw the intraday high of $11.21 and lowest of $10.105 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.61, which means current price is +27.23% above from all time high which was touched on 04/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, PLTK reached a trading volume of 2726951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $14.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has PLTK stock performed recently?

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.84. With this latest performance, PLTK shares gained by 8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.76 and a Gross Margin at +72.25. Playtika Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Total Capital for PLTK is now 25.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.55. Additionally, PLTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] managed to generate an average of $72,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Playtika Holding Corp. go to 17.53%.

