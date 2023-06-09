Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] moved down -0.35: Why It’s Important

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] traded at a low on 06/08/23, posting a -0.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.52. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 12:01 AM that Petco Unveils Complete Pet Care Experience at New Flagship in New York City.

New Union Square location blends Petco’s fully integrated pet services and merchandise offerings in a setting that incorporates classic New York design and architectural elements.

Today, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) unveiled its new Union Square flagship, a unique one-stop health and wellness destination for pets, in the heart of New York City. This weekend, Petco will host a grand opening celebration and adoption event in partnership with Petco Love, including free pet-friendly activities, giveaways, and adoptable pets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3725983 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stands at 4.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.91%.

The market cap for WOOF stock reached $2.44 billion, with 265.92 million shares outstanding and 81.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 3725983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $9.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has WOOF stock performed recently?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.60. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 10.61 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

Insider trade positions for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]