Oncorus Inc. [ONCR] moved up 3.11: Why It’s Important

Oncorus Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCR] closed the trading session at $0.11 on 06/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.103, while the highest price level was $0.1169. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Oncorus Announces Workforce Reduction Plan.

Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D. (Chief Executive Officer), Stephen W. Harbin (Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff), and John M. Goldberg, M.D. (Chief Medical Officer) will be departing the Company as part of the workforce reduction, with such transition date expected to be no later than June 30, 2023. Dr. Ashburn will remain on the Company’s board of directors. Alexander Nolte (interim Chief Financial Officer) will remain with the Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.85 percent and weekly performance of -39.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -67.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -71.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 587.14K shares, ONCR reached to a volume of 15417993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oncorus Inc. [ONCR]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Oncorus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncorus Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

ONCR stock trade performance evaluation

Oncorus Inc. [ONCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.71. With this latest performance, ONCR shares dropped by -67.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.82 for Oncorus Inc. [ONCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2845, while it was recorded at 0.1091 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5198 for the last 200 days.

Oncorus Inc. [ONCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.60.

Oncorus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Oncorus Inc. [ONCR]: Insider Ownership positions