Northland Capital slashes price target on Semtech Corporation [SMTC] – find out why.

Semtech Corporation [NASDAQ: SMTC] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $27.37 during the day while it closed the day at $23.52. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Semtech Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today reported unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended April 30, 2023.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Semtech Corporation stock has also gained 5.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SMTC stock has declined by -21.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.82% and lost -18.02% year-on date.

The market cap for SMTC stock reached $1.48 billion, with 63.87 million shares outstanding and 63.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, SMTC reached a trading volume of 8112312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Semtech Corporation [SMTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTC shares is $39.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Semtech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semtech Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMTC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SMTC stock trade performance evaluation

Semtech Corporation [SMTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, SMTC shares gained by 25.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Semtech Corporation [SMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.30, while it was recorded at 22.51 for the last single week of trading, and 28.63 for the last 200 days.

Semtech Corporation [SMTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Semtech Corporation [SMTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.02 and a Gross Margin at +63.31. Semtech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32.

Semtech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Semtech Corporation [SMTC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semtech Corporation go to 11.50%.

Semtech Corporation [SMTC]: Insider Ownership positions