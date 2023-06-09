Needham lifts GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GSI Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: GSIT] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.25 during the day while it closed the day at $7.49. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GSI Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

GSI Technology Inc. stock has also loss -2.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSIT stock has inclined by 413.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 231.42% and gained 332.95% year-on date.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The market cap for GSIT stock reached $195.86 million, with 24.62 million shares outstanding and 18.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, GSIT reached a trading volume of 3546798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]:

Needham have made an estimate for GSI Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSI Technology Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

GSIT stock trade performance evaluation

GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, GSIT shares gained by 368.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 231.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.12 for GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 7.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.44 for the last 200 days.

GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.24 and a Gross Margin at +59.55. GSI Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.44.

GSI Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSI Technology Inc. go to 10.00%.

GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]: Insider Ownership positions