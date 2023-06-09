Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] – find out why.

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] price surged by 1.09 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nasdaq Chair & CEO Adena Friedman to Present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference.

A sum of 2843981 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.62M shares. Nasdaq Inc. shares reached a high of $57.755 and dropped to a low of $56.56 until finishing in the latest session at $57.67.

The one-year NDAQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.61. The average equity rating for NDAQ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $63.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 24.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NDAQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.80. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares gained by 5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.13, while it was recorded at 56.84 for the last single week of trading, and 58.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nasdaq Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.39. Nasdaq Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.07.

Return on Total Capital for NDAQ is now 13.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.00. Additionally, NDAQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] managed to generate an average of $176,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NDAQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 4.38%.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] Insider Position Details