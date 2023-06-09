McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gain 8.44% so far this year. What now?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.73%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM that McDONALD’S ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND.

Today, McDonald’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of common stock payable on June 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2023.

Upcoming CommunicationsFor important news and information regarding McDonald’s, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald’s uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

Over the last 12 months, MCD stock rose by 14.80%. The one-year McDonald’s Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.35. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $207.18 billion, with 730.90 million shares outstanding and 728.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, MCD stock reached a trading volume of 3038390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $318.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 146.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.01 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 289.47, while it was recorded at 286.11 for the last single week of trading, and 269.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.66 and a Gross Margin at +56.43. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.65.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.35. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] managed to generate an average of $41,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 8.35%.

