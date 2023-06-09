Market cap of SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX] reaches 18.65M – now what?

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: SMX] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.82 at the close of the session, down -12.80%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM that New to The Street TV Announces its Five Business Guest Interviews, Episode 476 Airs on Bloomberg TV as A Sponsored Program, Tonight, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9:30 PM PT.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, SMX reached a trading volume of 3183537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SMX stock performed recently?

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [SMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.20. With this latest performance, SMX shares dropped by -26.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [SMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1622, while it was recorded at 0.9559 for the last single week of trading.

SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]