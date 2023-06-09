Market cap of Onfolio Holdings Inc. [ONFO] reaches 6.29M – now what?

Onfolio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ONFO] traded at a high on 06/08/23, posting a 8.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.21. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Onfolio Holdings Provides Acquisition Strategy Update and Further Outlines AI Strategy on its Corporate Website.

Acquisitions and leveraging AI are expected play pivotal roles in the Onfolio’s anticipated future growth, and these two articles provide additional transparency and insight into these strategic levers.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5368461 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Onfolio Holdings Inc. stands at 11.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.91%.

The market cap for ONFO stock reached $6.29 million, with 5.11 million shares outstanding and 3.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, ONFO reached a trading volume of 5368461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Onfolio Holdings Inc. [ONFO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONFO shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONFO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onfolio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has ONFO stock performed recently?

Onfolio Holdings Inc. [ONFO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, ONFO shares gained by 2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Onfolio Holdings Inc. [ONFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2993, while it was recorded at 1.1720 for the last single week of trading.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. [ONFO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onfolio Holdings Inc. [ONFO] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.43 and a Gross Margin at +48.37. Onfolio Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.17.

Onfolio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Onfolio Holdings Inc. [ONFO]