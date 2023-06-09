Market cap of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] reaches 46.37B – now what?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] price plunged by -1.48 percent to reach at -$1.69. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:10 AM that Marathon Petroleum Supports United Way’s Expanded Reach for Days of Caring.

The United Way of Hancock County in Ohio organized its spring Days of Caring event to bring together more than 900 volunteers to complete 100 service projects in five days.

A sum of 3811200 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.26M shares. Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $114.59 and dropped to a low of $110.49 until finishing in the latest session at $112.43.

The one-year MPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.18. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $144.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.20. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.93 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.27, while it was recorded at 110.64 for the last single week of trading, and 116.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Insider Position Details