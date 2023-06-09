Market cap of Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] reaches 24.06M – now what?

Mangoceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MGRX] gained 10.81% or 0.16 points to close at $1.64 with a heavy trading volume of 44761348 shares. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Mangoceuticals Signs Deal with BarStool Sports to Market Mango on Popular “Only Stans” Podcast.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to sponsor the hugely popular Only Stans podcast,” stated MGRX Co-Founder and CEO, Jacob Cohen. “It isn’t easy to find, land, and execute a sponsorship this on-target from a branding perspective. This is a wildly popular podcast with a massive audience that resonates especially well with our target market. And we are thrilled to have access to that audience to help them truly appreciate our product benefits.”.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, MGRX reached to a volume of 44761348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mangoceuticals Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 219.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for MGRX stock

Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.09.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2077, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading.

Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -22279.70 and a Gross Margin at +54.26. Mangoceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22352.11.

Return on Total Capital for MGRX is now -402.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -550.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -669.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -389.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.47. Additionally, MGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] managed to generate an average of -$999,027 per employee.Mangoceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

