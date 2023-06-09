Market cap of Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] reaches 4.05M – now what?

Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ: BSFC] price surged by 11.47 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Blue Star Foods Signs $1 Million Supply Agreement with Bloomin’ Brands.

Supplying Pasteurized Crab Meat for its Outback Steakhouse.

A sum of 2771841 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.22M shares. Blue Star Foods Corp. shares reached a high of $0.086 and dropped to a low of $0.075 until finishing in the latest session at $0.08.

The one-year BSFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.0. The average equity rating for BSFC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BSFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.81. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -33.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.41 for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1166, while it was recorded at 0.0830 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4878 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Star Foods Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.56 and a Gross Margin at -9.68. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.17.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

