Market cap of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] reaches 21.48M – now what?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: BAOS] gained 136.76% on the last trading session, reaching $14.04 price per share at the time. The company report on April 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

On December 19, 2022, the Company was notified by Nasdaq its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A), and was given a 180-day extension, or until June 19, 2023 to regain compliance. Effective March 21, 2023, the Company effected a share consolidation of six (6) ordinary shares with par value of $0.0016 per share each in the Company’s issued and unissued share capital into one (1) ordinary share with par value of US$0.0096, which was reflected with Nasdaq and in the marketplace at the opening of business on March 22, 2023.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited represents 1.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.48 million with the latest information. BAOS stock price has been found in the range of $9.23 to $14.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 166.32K shares, BAOS reached a trading volume of 16483803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAOS in the course of the last twelve months was 214.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 134.39. With this latest performance, BAOS shares gained by 102.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.69 for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 7.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.80 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.50.

Return on Total Capital for BAOS is now -15.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.42. Additionally, BAOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] managed to generate an average of -$52,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

