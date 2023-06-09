Market Analysts see Planet Labs PBC [PL] gaining to $5.50. Time to buy?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] closed the trading session at $4.90 on 06/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.74, while the highest price level was $4.98. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Planet Reports Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2024.

Delivers First Quarter Revenue of $52.7 Million, up 31% Year-over-Year.

Expands First Quarter GAAP Gross Margin to 53% from 41% Year-over-Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.64 percent and weekly performance of 6.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, PL reached to a volume of 2865429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $7.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

PL stock trade performance evaluation

Planet Labs PBC [PL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, PL shares gained by 25.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.55 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Planet Labs PBC [PL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Labs PBC go to 30.00%.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: Insider Ownership positions