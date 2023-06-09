Market Analysts see Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] falling to $2. Time to buy?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NAVB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.54%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Following recently reported financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2023, the Company provides additional insight on performance and objectives in line with its Fix, Fund, Propel approach to advancing its innovative technology to market.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announces, in line with the Company’s Fix, Fund, Propel approach, details related to recently reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provides a business update.

Over the last 12 months, NAVB stock dropped by -89.11%. The average equity rating for NAVB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.85 million, with 32.65 million shares outstanding and 22.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, NAVB stock reached a trading volume of 4080868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.40.

NAVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, NAVB shares dropped by -43.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.83 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1874, while it was recorded at 0.0904 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2536 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -21402.08 and a Gross Margin at -492.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23117.58.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] Insider Position Details