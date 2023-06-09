Market Analysts see Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] falling to $3. Time to buy?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.07%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Hyzon Motors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) (“Hyzon” or the “Company”), a high-power hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (“FCEVs”), announced its first quarter 2023 financial results and provided a business update.

Over the last 12 months, HYZN stock dropped by -87.42%. The one-year Hyzon Motors Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.25. The average equity rating for HYZN stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $137.93 million, with 244.60 million shares outstanding and 86.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, HYZN stock reached a trading volume of 3488240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for HYZN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

HYZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, HYZN shares dropped by -21.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7197, while it was recorded at 0.6275 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4433 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hyzon Motors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4637.65 and a Gross Margin at -625.28. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -863.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.07.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] Insider Position Details