Market Analysts see Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.21 during the day while it closed the day at $1.19. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates.

· Net Product Sales for First Quarter of 2023 Grew 26% to $29.6 million, Compared to First Quarter Net Product Sales in 2022.

· Appointment of Craig Collard as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Jason Grillot as Vice President (VP), Sales and Marketing, of the Acute Care Franchise.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 7.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HRTX stock has declined by -48.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.63% and lost -52.40% year-on date.

The market cap for HRTX stock reached $141.21 million, with 119.25 million shares outstanding and 118.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, HRTX reached a trading volume of 4134603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24.

HRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.21. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -51.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.00 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9394, while it was recorded at 1.1360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8709 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.04. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -399.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.40.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: Insider Ownership positions