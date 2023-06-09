Market Analysts see Core & Main Inc. [CNM] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Core & Main Inc. [NYSE: CNM] slipped around -1.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.61 at the close of the session, down -4.00%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM that Core & Main Announces Secondary Offering and Share Repurchase.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure with local service, nationwide, today announced the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 14 million shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders. Core & Main is not offering any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

In addition, Core & Main announced that concurrent with the completion of the offering, it expects to repurchase and redeem, as the case may be, from the selling stockholders 3,125,728 shares of its Class A common stock and 1,874,272 partnership interests of the Company’s subsidiary Core & Main Holdings, LP (together with a corresponding number of shares of Class B common stock of Core & Main) at the same per share price to be paid by the underwriter to the selling stockholders in the offering. The closing of the repurchase is subject to the closing of the offering. The closing of the offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the repurchase.

Core & Main Inc. stock is now 42.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNM Stock saw the intraday high of $28.42 and lowest of $27.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.87, which means current price is +43.80% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, CNM reached a trading volume of 6275275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Core & Main Inc. [CNM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNM shares is $30.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Core & Main Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core & Main Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CNM stock performed recently?

Core & Main Inc. [CNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, CNM shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.79 for Core & Main Inc. [CNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.78, while it was recorded at 27.79 for the last single week of trading, and 22.96 for the last 200 days.

Core & Main Inc. [CNM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Core & Main Inc. [CNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +24.88. Core & Main Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.83.

Core & Main Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Core & Main Inc. [CNM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Core & Main Inc. go to 29.55%.

Insider trade positions for Core & Main Inc. [CNM]