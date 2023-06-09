JP Morgan slashes price target on Catalent Inc. [CTLT] – find out why.

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] traded at a low on 06/08/23, posting a -2.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.00. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM that Catalent Adds New Cryogenic Capabilities at Shiga, Japan, Facility to Support Clinical Supply Demand for Cell and Gene Therapy Development.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that it has expanded the services and capabilities at its facility in Shiga, Japan, to include the storage, kitting, and distribution of advanced therapies at ultra-low temperatures for clinical trials.

State-of-the-art cryogenic freezers alongside material transfer equipment have been installed that are designed to retain the integrity of investigational advanced therapy products by minimizing their time-out-of-environment. The expansion forms part of Catalent’s ongoing global strategy to increase its ability to handle, store and manage advanced therapies for clinical supply, and follows investments at its facilities in Philadelphia, Singapore, and Shanghai, China, in specialized, ultra-low temperature storage capabilities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9705464 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Catalent Inc. stands at 4.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.09%.

The market cap for CTLT stock reached $6.89 billion, with 181.00 million shares outstanding and 179.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 9705464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $47.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

How has CTLT stock performed recently?

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, CTLT shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.54, while it was recorded at 38.66 for the last single week of trading, and 59.02 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 4.20%.

Insider trade positions for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]