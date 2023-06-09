Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] moved up 2.71: Why It’s Important

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IONS] gained 2.71% on the last trading session, reaching $41.65 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 1:09 AM that Ionis prices private placement of convertible senior notes.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced today the pricing of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Ionis also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within the 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes from Ionis. The sale of the notes is expected to close on June 12, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be general unsecured obligations of Ionis, and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2023, at a rate of 1.75% per year. The notes will mature on June 15, 2028, unless earlier converted or repurchased.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 142.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.13 billion with the latest information. IONS stock price has been found in the range of $40.17 to $41.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, IONS reached a trading volume of 6502074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONS shares is $48.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.95.

Trading performance analysis for IONS stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, IONS shares gained by 16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.53, while it was recorded at 41.91 for the last single week of trading, and 39.96 for the last 200 days.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.84 and a Gross Margin at +93.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.92.

Return on Total Capital for IONS is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.00. Additionally, IONS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] managed to generate an average of -$338,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]