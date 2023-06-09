International Game Technology PLC [IGT] Stock trading around $31.50 per share: What’s Next?

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE: IGT] traded at a high on 06/08/23, posting a 14.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.50. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM that IGT to Explore Strategic Alternatives for its Global Gaming and PlayDigital Segments to Drive Long-Term Sustainable Value.

IGT announces review of strategic alternatives for Global Gaming and PlayDigital to enhance shareholder value.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its Board of Directors is evaluating potential strategic alternatives for IGT’s Global Gaming and PlayDigital segments in order to unlock the full value of IGT’s portfolio. IGT’s Board of Directors is considering a broad range of potential alternatives, including but not limited to a sale, merger or spin-off, as well as retaining and further investing in the Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5811284 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Game Technology PLC stands at 3.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for IGT stock reached $6.05 billion, with 199.29 million shares outstanding and 103.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, IGT reached a trading volume of 5811284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Game Technology PLC [IGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IGT shares is $35.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for International Game Technology PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Game Technology PLC is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for IGT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IGT stock performed recently?

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.50. With this latest performance, IGT shares gained by 16.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.48 for International Game Technology PLC [IGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.68, while it was recorded at 27.56 for the last single week of trading, and 23.51 for the last 200 days.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Game Technology PLC [IGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.04 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. International Game Technology PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.51.

Return on Total Capital for IGT is now 11.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 421.76. Additionally, IGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 414.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] managed to generate an average of $25,496 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.International Game Technology PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for International Game Technology PLC [IGT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Game Technology PLC go to 33.45%.

Insider trade positions for International Game Technology PLC [IGT]