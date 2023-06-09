Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] is -40.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [NASDAQ: ILPT] loss -2.01% or -0.04 points to close at $1.95 with a heavy trading volume of 2988581 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 6th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Yael Duffy and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Brian Donley will be presenting at Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website at https://www.ilptreit.com/investors/Events-and-presentations. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about 15 minutes before the start of the presentation.

It opened the trading session at $2.00, the shares rose to $2.06 and dropped to $1.905, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ILPT points out that the company has recorded -45.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, ILPT reached to a volume of 2988581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ILPT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ILPT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

Trading performance analysis for ILPT stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.55. With this latest performance, ILPT shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1242, while it was recorded at 1.9380 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9990 for the last 200 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.48. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.44.

Return on Total Capital for ILPT is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.29. Additionally, ILPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 537.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ILPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust go to 0.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]