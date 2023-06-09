Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] Stock trading around $5.24 per share: What’s Next?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] slipped around -0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.24 at the close of the session, down -3.85%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hudson Pacific Issues 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Better Blueprint program continues to lead industry with sustainability, health and equity achievements, while setting bold new goals.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today published its Corporate Responsibility Report for the 2022 calendar year. The report outlines achievements and future goals that further establish Hudson Pacific as a leader in corporate responsibility through its Better Blueprint program. Highlights include ranking #1 amongst office companies in the Americas in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Real Estate Assessment, winning Nareit’s Office Leader in the Light Award and inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock is now -46.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPP Stock saw the intraday high of $5.41 and lowest of $5.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.88, which means current price is +28.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 5258068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $6.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has HPP stock performed recently?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.41. With this latest performance, HPP shares gained by 9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

Insider trade positions for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]