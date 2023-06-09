Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] Is Currently -6.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Garrett Motion Inc. [NASDAQ: GTX] price plunged by -6.33 percent to reach at -$0.52. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Garrett Motion Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights.

Net sales totaled $970 million, up 8% on a reported basis, up 13% at constant currency*.

A sum of 3905280 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 287.48K shares. Garrett Motion Inc. shares reached a high of $8.25 and dropped to a low of $7.66 until finishing in the latest session at $7.70.

The one-year GTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.67. The average equity rating for GTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Garrett Motion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Garrett Motion Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTX in the course of the last twelve months was 2.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.73. With this latest performance, GTX shares dropped by -7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 8.17 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Garrett Motion Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +23.31. Garrett Motion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.72.

Return on Total Capital for GTX is now 41.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.42. Additionally, GTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] managed to generate an average of $22,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Garrett Motion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Garrett Motion Inc. go to 8.50%.

Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] Insider Position Details