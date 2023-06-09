For Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV], Analyst sees a rise to $10.50. What next?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ: ROIV] loss -1.74% on the last trading session, reaching $9.58 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Roivant Reports Positive Topline Results from ADORING 1, the Second Atopic Dermatitis Phase 3 Trial of VTAMA® (tapinarof) Cream, 1% in Adults and Children as Young as 2 Years Old.

ADORING 1 met the primary and all secondary endpoints, consistent with the positive topline results from the Phase 3 ADORING 2 trial reported in March, marking Roivant’s 10th consecutive positive Phase 3 study since 2019.

45.4% of subjects receiving VTAMA achieved the primary endpoint of vIGA-AD™ response of clear (0) or almost clear (1) with at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline at Week 8, versus 13.9% on vehicle (P<0.0001). Roivant Sciences Ltd. represents 713.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.20 billion with the latest information. ROIV stock price has been found in the range of $8.76 to $9.73. If compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, ROIV reached a trading volume of 4971470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 166.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, ROIV shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 6.83 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] managed to generate an average of -$193,201 per employee.Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

