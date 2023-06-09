For HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO], Analyst sees a drop to $44. What next?

HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE: DINO] price plunged by -0.46 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that HF Sinclair Releases Sustainability Report.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair” or the “Company”) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report. In the report, HF Sinclair details its efforts to advance its environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) journey.

In 2022, HF Sinclair announced a target to reduce its net greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions intensity by 25% by 2030.* Despite acquiring additional production facilities to support demand for petroleum-based energy products, HF Sinclair continued to make strong progress toward that goal.

A sum of 2709108 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.77M shares. HF Sinclair Corporation shares reached a high of $46.21 and dropped to a low of $44.89 until finishing in the latest session at $45.83.

The one-year DINO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.79. The average equity rating for DINO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DINO shares is $55.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DINO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for HF Sinclair Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HF Sinclair Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.43.

DINO Stock Performance Analysis:

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.91. With this latest performance, DINO shares gained by 16.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.62, while it was recorded at 44.43 for the last single week of trading, and 51.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HF Sinclair Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.84 and a Gross Margin at +11.82. HF Sinclair Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.57.

Return on Total Capital for DINO is now 35.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.25. Additionally, DINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] managed to generate an average of $553,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.42.HF Sinclair Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

DINO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DINO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HF Sinclair Corporation go to 58.80%.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] Insider Position Details