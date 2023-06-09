Flex Ltd. [FLEX] moved down -0.60: Why It’s Important

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] loss -0.60% or -0.16 points to close at $26.39 with a heavy trading volume of 3055589 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:.

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) ConferenceDate: May 23, 2023Presentation time: 11:35am PT / 2:35pm ET.

It opened the trading session at $26.41, the shares rose to $26.54 and dropped to $26.2106, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLEX points out that the company has recorded 24.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, FLEX reached to a volume of 3055589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $29.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for FLEX stock

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 26.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.67 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.66, while it was recorded at 26.23 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +7.53. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flex Ltd. [FLEX]