Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM] fell -28.20% so far this year. What now?

Farmer Bros. Co. [NASDAQ: FARM] gained 0.61% or 0.02 points to close at $3.31 with a heavy trading volume of 4175447 shares. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Farmer Brothers announces agreement to sell direct ship business and Northlake, Texas facility to TreeHouse Foods.

Approximately $100 million sale expected to advance the company’s transformation plan and commitment to direct store delivery sector.

It opened the trading session at $3.16, the shares rose to $3.425 and dropped to $3.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FARM points out that the company has recorded -37.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -89.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, FARM reached to a volume of 4175447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FARM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FARM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Farmer Bros. Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmer Bros. Co. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FARM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for FARM stock

Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.87. With this latest performance, FARM shares gained by 24.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FARM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.56 for Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.39 for the last 200 days.

Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.90 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. Farmer Bros. Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.34.

Return on Total Capital for FARM is now -14.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.84. Additionally, FARM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM] managed to generate an average of -$14,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Farmer Bros. Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FARM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Farmer Bros. Co. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM]