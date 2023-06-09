eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] gain 81.77% so far this year. What now?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.68%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 6:37 PM that eXp World Holdings & Privia Health Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 14:.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASD: EXPI) will replace Heska Corp. (NASD: HSKA). Mars Inc. is acquiring Heska in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Over the last 12 months, EXPI stock rose by 36.45%. The one-year eXp World Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.75. The average equity rating for EXPI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.00 billion, with 152.55 million shares outstanding and 75.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 702.25K shares, EXPI stock reached a trading volume of 5042273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for eXp World Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

EXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.68. With this latest performance, EXPI shares gained by 54.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.93 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.41, while it was recorded at 16.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eXp World Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.12 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.34.

Return on Total Capital for EXPI is now 2.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.35. Additionally, EXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] managed to generate an average of $7,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 11.56.eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

EXPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] Insider Position Details