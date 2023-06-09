Exane BNP Paribas lifts Equinor ASA [EQNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] jumped around 0.36 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.22 at the close of the session, up 1.29%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM that Election to Equinor’s board of directors.

In a meeting on 6 June 2023 the corporate assembly of Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) re-elected all the shareholder-elected members of Equinor ASA’s board of directors.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The corporate assembly re-elected Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair and Anne Drinkwater as deputy chair of the board in addition to re-election of Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Jonathan Lewis, Finn Bjørn Ruyter, Tove Andersen and Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as shareholder-elected members of Equinor’s board of directors.

Equinor ASA stock is now -17.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQNR Stock saw the intraday high of $28.29 and lowest of $27.815 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.16, which means current price is +11.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 3108533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $37.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has EQNR stock performed recently?

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.30. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.18, while it was recorded at 27.43 for the last single week of trading, and 32.38 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.38 and a Gross Margin at +52.04. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.29.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 97.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.58. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $12,607,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Insider trade positions for Equinor ASA [EQNR]