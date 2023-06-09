E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell -12.61% so far this year. What now?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.31 during the day while it closed the day at $5.13. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that E2open to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced that it will report its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, July 10, 2023. E2open management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference ID is 503015. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.e2open.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available through July 24, 2023, at 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 48512. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.e2open.com.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 3.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETWO stock has declined by -5.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.35% and lost -12.61% year-on date.

The market cap for ETWO stock reached $1.45 billion, with 302.48 million shares outstanding and 253.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 1312380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 72.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ETWO stock trade performance evaluation

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, ETWO shares gained by 15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.39, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.44 and a Gross Margin at +37.94. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.23.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. go to 11.88%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Insider Ownership positions