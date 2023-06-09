Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] is -26.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] gained 1.45% or 0.13 points to close at $9.11 with a heavy trading volume of 2862879 shares. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 9:07 AM that Cushman & Wakefield to Accelerate Progress on Emissions Reduction Targets With Salesforce Net Zero Cloud.

Commercial real estate services firm the first in its industry to adopt Salesforce’s leading ESG technology.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global commercial real estate services firm, will collaborate with Salesforce to enhance the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) tracking and reporting capabilities. A venture to accelerate progress toward the firm’s science-based targets to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain, Cushman & Wakefield will leverage Salesforce Net Zero Cloud globally to efficiently track, analyze and report reliable ESG data and insights.

It opened the trading session at $8.98, the shares rose to $9.1775 and dropped to $8.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CWK points out that the company has recorded -22.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, CWK reached to a volume of 2862879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $12.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

Trading performance analysis for CWK stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.45. With this latest performance, CWK shares gained by 18.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 8.70 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

