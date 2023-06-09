Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] fell -14.80% so far this year. What now?

Crown Castle Inc. [NYSE: CCI] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Crown Castle to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference.

A sum of 2687347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.26M shares. Crown Castle Inc. shares reached a high of $115.74 and dropped to a low of $113.39 until finishing in the latest session at $115.56.

The one-year CCI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.48. The average equity rating for CCI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $149.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

CCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.57, while it was recorded at 114.05 for the last single week of trading, and 136.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown Castle Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +46.36. Crown Castle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.98.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 375.35. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 359.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] managed to generate an average of $335,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Crown Castle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

CCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc. go to -4.38%.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] Insider Position Details