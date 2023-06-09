Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Is Currently -0.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] plunged by -$1.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $236.28 during the day while it closed the day at $234.45. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Caterpillar Chairman & CEO Jim Umpleby to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Conference.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby is expected to participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The event is expected to be webcast in real-time and available to the public at https://kvgo.com/bernstein-2023-39th-annual-sdc/caterpillar-june.

Caterpillar Inc. stock has also gained 12.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAT stock has declined by -2.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.70% and lost -2.13% year-on date.

The market cap for CAT stock reached $111.46 billion, with 516.20 million shares outstanding and 511.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 3509444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $236.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 6.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.14. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.91 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.62, while it was recorded at 229.16 for the last single week of trading, and 219.82 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +28.61. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 16.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.76. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $61,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 12.87%.

