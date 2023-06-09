Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] moved up 2.47: Why It’s Important

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.29%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Cardinal Health Investor Day to Highlight Long-Term Value Creation.

Narrowing fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to $5.65 to $5.80, from $5.60 to $5.80 (13% growth at the mid-point)1.

Providing preliminary fiscal year 2024 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $6.45 to $6.70 (15% growth at the mid-points).

Over the last 12 months, CAH stock rose by 58.28%. The one-year Cardinal Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.65. The average equity rating for CAH stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.42 billion, with 256.00 million shares outstanding and 253.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, CAH stock reached a trading volume of 3061684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $87.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.96, while it was recorded at 84.46 for the last single week of trading, and 76.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardinal Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CAH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 13.98%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] Insider Position Details