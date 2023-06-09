Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Revenue clocked in at $34.21 billion, up 20.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] closed the trading session at $111.63 on 06/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $110.75, while the highest price level was $113.45. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM that Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable May 26, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995. Dividends declared by the company are eligible for direct reinvestment in the company’s common stock under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For additional Plan information, stockholders should contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 1-888-985-2057 (inside the U.S. and Canada) or 1-781-575-2725 (outside the U.S. and Canada).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.08 percent and weekly performance of 5.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, COF reached to a volume of 2984774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $109.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 126.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.73.

COF stock trade performance evaluation

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 25.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.42 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.95, while it was recorded at 111.34 for the last single week of trading, and 100.57 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.17. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.02.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 8.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.42. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $129,989 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.60%.

