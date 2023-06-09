Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [NYSE: RBT] price surged by 32.92 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Rubicon Technologies Announces Completion of Final Key Strategic Finance Objective.

Company reports closing of new $75 million term loan and new revolving credit line of up to $90 million.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the completion of its final key strategic finance goal, as previously discussed on the Company’s earnings calls since the fourth quarter of 2022. The new $75 million term loan and revolving credit line of up to $90 million were secured through Avenue Sustainable Solutions and MidCap Financial, respectively, and provide significantly enhanced liquidity to the Company. Rubicon is confident that it has secured the required financing to take the Company through profitability and beyond, and remains on track to achieve its overarching goals of being profitable by the end of this year and generating positive Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as for the full year 2024.

A sum of 9872908 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 546.50K shares. Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.67 and dropped to a low of $0.315 until finishing in the latest session at $0.44.

The one-year RBT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.27. The average equity rating for RBT stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBT shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubicon Technologies Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13.

RBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.77. With this latest performance, RBT shares dropped by -12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5003, while it was recorded at 0.3486 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6971 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rubicon Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.50 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.46.

Return on Total Capital for RBT is now -170.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -733.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.56.Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] Insider Position Details