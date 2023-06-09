British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] is -18.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] price surged by 0.37 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on November 15, 2022 at 5:05 AM that Charlotte’s Web Announces US$56.8 Million Investment from BAT.

Investment Will Help Drive Growth and Deepen R&D.

(TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (“Charlotte’s Web,” or the “Company”) the market leader in hemp-derived cannabidiol (“CBD”) wellness products, today announced a US$56.8 million investment (the “Investment”) from a subsidiary of BAT (LSE: BATS) and (NYSE: BTI), which provides the Company with incremental capital to fund growth initiatives, including the Company’s expanding portfolio of botanical wellness products.

A sum of 3356714 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.87M shares. British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares reached a high of $32.65 and dropped to a low of $32.30 until finishing in the latest session at $32.54.

The one-year BTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.97. The average equity rating for BTI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $53.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

BTI Stock Performance Analysis:

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, BTI shares dropped by -8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.66, while it was recorded at 32.30 for the last single week of trading, and 37.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into British American Tobacco p.l.c. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.03 and a Gross Margin at +70.11. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.91.

Return on Total Capital for BTI is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.57. Additionally, BTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] managed to generate an average of $131,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. go to 11.80%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] Insider Position Details