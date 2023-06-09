BHP Group Limited [BHP] Is Currently 2.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BHP Group Limited [NYSE: BHP] price surged by 2.18 percent to reach at $1.28. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:16 AM that BHP and Microsoft use AI to lift Escondida copper recovery.

Laguna Seca concentrator at Escondida.

A sum of 2704546 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.91M shares. BHP Group Limited shares reached a high of $60.06 and dropped to a low of $59.38 until finishing in the latest session at $60.01.

The one-year BHP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.24. The average equity rating for BHP stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BHP Group Limited [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $66.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 48.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BHP Stock Performance Analysis:

BHP Group Limited [BHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, BHP shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for BHP Group Limited [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.41, while it was recorded at 58.82 for the last single week of trading, and 58.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BHP Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BHP Group Limited [BHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.73 and a Gross Margin at +61.00. BHP Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.10.

Return on Total Capital for BHP is now 46.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BHP Group Limited [BHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.54. Additionally, BHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.BHP Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited go to -8.90%.

BHP Group Limited [BHP] Insider Position Details